Lord Mahavir’s message of non-violence, coexistence is most needed today, says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

A AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that Lord Mahavir’s message of non-violence, diversity, coexistence and peace is most needed today. He said that War, terrorism and violence are humanly unforgivable crimes.

“No religion considers inhuman acts like terrorism and violence as forgivable. In the complex circumstances that the country and the world are currently facing, the teachings of Lord Mahavir are most effective for creating a peaceful society” said VP.

Vice President expressed these views in the presence of Shri Devendra Brahmachariji, founder of Jan Arogyam Foundation, in his office in Parliament House. On this occasion, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, journalist, writer and social worker Lalit Garg, representative of Jain community of Kolkata Manoj Jain Ishika and Arsh Kaushik of Haridwar were present. While discussing the 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir, Shri Dhankhar said that by taking inspiration from the life and philosophy of Mahavir, we can give a new direction to the society.

Praising the efforts of non-violence and egalitarian development of Devendra Brahmachariji, he said that only a saint like Shri Devendra Brahmachariji can free the society from violence and fear by providing true guidance.

Founder of Jan Arogyam Foundation, Shri Devendra Brahmachariji said that in the complex environment of communal violence, bitterness and hatred, efforts are being made to establish peace and tranquility in the country and the world through the life philosophy of Mahavir. There is a need to spread Mahavir and his philosophy of life in the world today. Through this, we can get relief from problems like war, Naxalism and terrorism. Shri Devendra Brahmachariji, while inviting Shri Dhankhar for the grand event of Maha-Mahavirotsav to be organized in Mumbai in February 2024 during the 2550th Nirvana year of Lord Mahavir, said that today Mahavir is expected to be established among the common people and not as a Jain. .

On this occasion, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said that the objective of Maha-Mahavirotsav is to create communal harmony and mutual brotherhood in the society.