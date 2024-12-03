LOK SABHA SPEAKER PRAISES INDIA’S TAXATION SYSTEM

INDIAN REVENUE SERVICE (IRS) PLAYS A VITAL ROLE IN THE NATION’S PROSPERITY: OM BIRLA

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today stressed that India has the best taxation system in the world, characterized by transparency, rule of law, and stability in tax policies. Due to these policies and laws, companies and people from around the world are eager to invest in India.

He noted that India has emerged as one of the favorite investment destination for the global investors due to stable tax policy. Referring to the tax reform measures, particularly, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Shri Birla highlighted that recent measures have simplified taxation and have brought ease of doing business in India. GST has introduced the system of “One Nation, One Tax” in our country and entire world is keen to learn from it, he added.

Birla mentioned that the Parliament and Government have periodically made improvements to the taxation system, which is why India’s taxation system today is considered one of the most transparent and reliable in the world. He added that the excellent work done by IRS Officers has strengthened India’s economy, leading to investors from around the world investing in India.

Birla was addressing the inaugural session of an Appreciation Course in Parliamentary Processes and Procedures for a group of 73 Officer Trainees (OTs) of IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) comprising officers from 74th and 75th batch and 5 Officer Trainees of Royal Bhutan Customs held at the Parliament House complex. The course was organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Birla informed the Officer Trainees that country’s budget was around ₹170 crores in 1947, which has now increased to over ₹40 lakh crores, adding that it is the result of the efforts and contributions of officers like them.

Stressing that our Constitution and shared democratic values have guided India’s progress, Shri Birla noted that our founding fathers have established a model of parliamentary democracy which has shown the world how to unite a diverse population comprising of people of different languages, religions, and cultures.

He said that in last 75 years of the nation’s democratic journey, Parliament of India has not only made amendments to the Constitution but also created welfare schemes for every section of society.