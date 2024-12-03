Govt approves proposals worth Rs 21000 crore for naval defence equippments

AMN

The Defence Acquisition Council has approved five capital acquisition proposals amounting to over 21 thousand 772 crore rupees.

The council under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today has granted Acceptance of Necessity for the procurement of 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts for the Indian Navy. Defence Ministry said these are designed to perform the task of Low-Intensity Maritime Operations, Surveillance, Patrol, and Search and Rescue operations close to the coast. In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in Anti-Piracy missions, especially in and around Indian Island territories.

The Ministry said the council has also accorded approval for the procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Crafts. These vessels are capable of performing multiple roles, including escorting High Value Units such as Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers, and Frigates, Submarines for coastal defence. It has accorded Acceptance of the Necessity for the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters for the Indian Coast Guard to strengthen Coastal Security and Surveillance in the coastal areas.