Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla defends construction of new Parliament building

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today defended the construction of new Parliament building as part of Central Vista project.

Talking to media persons Speaker said that the 100-year-old building is unsafe and not appropriate for several functions of the House.

Mr Birla said, it is not a matter of the government’s ego. He informed that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had requested the government that the current building is now 100 years old and is not earthquake-safe.

The Speaker said, the iconic building constructed by the British is inadequate in many ways and a new-age green building is being built at a cost of Rs 900 crore. Mr Birla also said, money is being saved in Parliament workings and over Rs 400 crore have been saved so far.

Speaking about vaccination of all MPs, Mr Birla said so far 440 Lok Sabha MPs have been informed that they have taken the vaccine against COVID-19.