इंडियन आवाज़     19 Dec 2023 10:39:52      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha passes Central Goods and Services Tax Second Amendment Bill

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@sansad_tv

AMN

The Lok Sabha has passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill has provisions to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 which allows the central government to set up an Appellate Tribunal. 

The Bill has provisions to increase the age limit for the President of the Tribunal from 67 to 70 years, and for members from 65 to 67 years. The Tribunal comprises of a President, a Judicial member, and two Technical members.

The Bill also allows advocates with at least 10 years of experience to be appointed as the judicial member. The Bill has been brought to align the various provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, and to initiate the administrative process for operationalization of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while introducing the Bill said, GST has brought transformative changes in the economy. She said, the reason to bring in amendment in the GST Bill is because the Chief Justice of India under his administrative capacity, drew attention of the Ministry of Finance on certain aspects of service terms. She informed that Justice Sanjeev Khanna led committee will oversee the selection process of the President as well as Technical and Judicial members of the Tribunal. Nishikant Dubey of BJP, Sarmistha Sethi of BJD, Dhairyasheel Mane of Shiv Sena, and Sri Krishna Devaralayu Lavu of YSR Congress also spoke on the Bill.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart