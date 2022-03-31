FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2022 01:36:12      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three Municipal Corporations of Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha today passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill seeks to further amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 and proposes to unify the three existing Municipal Corporations of Delhi into one Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It envisages bringing about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

At present, the three corporations in Delhi — North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations — have a total of 272 seats. While North and South corporations have 104 Wards each, the East corporation has 64 Wards. The Bill was moved by Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. Replying to the discussion on the Bill, the Home Minister countered the opposition allegations saying that this Bill has been brought by following all the constitutional norms.

Mr Shah clarified that as Delhi is Union Territory, Parliament has the right to legislate on the matters related to National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Home Minister said, the unification of three Delhi Municipal Corporations will bring uniformity in decisions. Mr Shah alleged that Delhi government is meeting out step-motherly treatment to three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and that not all the corporations were equipped with sufficient resources to discharge their responsibilities. He said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is responsible for the civic services of 95 percent of the entire area of the National Capital in which nearly 1.20 lakh employees work in the three corporations.

Many important places like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, Prime Minister’s House, Central Secretariat are located in Delhi. The Home Minister asserted that from the resources, strategic and cooperative point of view, it would be appropriate to have only one municipal corporation taking care of civic services of Delhi. Mr Shah pointed out that there are also amendments in this bill to ensure that the corporation is run with transparency and efficiency, and it also limits the number of councilors from 272 to the maximum of 250. Members from various political parties including from Congress, TMC and Shiv Sena participated in the discussion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat ...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Kart ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart