Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine-die. When the house met after the third adjournment at 1.30 PM, Speaker Om Birla informed about the functioning of the house during the monsoon session. He said that the house functioned over 44 hours during the session. He said that the house discussed a confidence motion for nearly 20 hours and 60 members participated in it. A total of 22 bills were passed including the Digital Data protection bill.

Earlier the Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments. Congress members created uproar over the suspension of its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House yesterday. When the House met for the day, Congress members tried to raise the issue which was disallowed by Speaker Om Birla. The Congress members created a noisy scene. Later, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Mr. Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha yesterday for his unruly conduct and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee. He will remain suspended till the committee takes a decision. When the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, members from opposition parties including Congress, DMK, and TMC trooped into the well, raising slogans over the Manipur issue. Amid din, Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 were introduced and later passed without discussion. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were also introduced in the house. Opposition parties staged a walkout over the suspension of Mr. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed two adjournments. When the house reassembled at 12 noon after the first adjournment, the house gave a farewell to retiring members. After that opposition members started sloganeering over the Manipur violence issue. They were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in the House over it. Members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Left, and others were in well. Amid the din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to run the Question Hour but in vain. Later he adjourned the house till 2 PM.

Earlier when the House met this morning, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the suspension of Mr. Chowdhury saying that he is a member of several Parliamentary Committees. He said the suspension will deprive him of discharging his duties as a member of the Committees. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan objected to it saying the Congress leader is a member of Lok Sabha and the matter of other house should not be raised here. The House started giving farewell to nine retiring members. The Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of the House highlighted their contribution. Meanwhile, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena raised the issue of law and order situation in Rajasthan on which opposition members objected and started sloganeering. This led to the adjournment of the house till 12 Noon.