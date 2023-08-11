इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2023 12:53:04      انڈین آواز
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces Post Office Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

The Post Office Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha today amid din. The Bill seeks to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 and to amend the law relating to the Post Office in India.

According to the provisions of the Bill, the Post Office will have the exclusive privilege of issuing postage stamps and the Director General will make regulations relating to the supply and sale of postage stamps and postal stationery. The Bill states that the Central Government will have the power to give effect to the arrangements made with any foreign country or territory. Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Bill. 

