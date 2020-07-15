Locust control operations carried out in Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra, Haryana & Bihar

AMN / WEB DESK

Locust control operations have been carried out in around 3 lakh hectare area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar. Till 12th of July, control operations have been done in over 1 lakh 36 thousand hectares by the state governments. On the intervening night of 12th and 13th July, control operations were carried out at 26 places in 7 districts.

These places include Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Churu, Jhunjhunu , Alwar, and Gonda. Besides this, the State Agriculture Departments also carried out control operations in Bhiwani and Mahendragarh districts in Haryana and Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh against small groups and scattered populations of locusts.

At present, 60 control teams with spray vehicles are deputed in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, 20 spray equipment have been deployed for locust control. To strengthen the control capacity, 55 additional vehicles have also been purchased and deployed for locust control.

Further, 5 companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides. A Bell helicopter has been deployed in the state for use in the Scheduled Desert Area. Indian Air Force also has conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter.

No significant crop losses have been reported in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan.