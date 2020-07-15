Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2020 01:36:57      انڈین آواز

Locust control operations carried out in Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra, Haryana & Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Locust control operations have been carried out in around 3 lakh hectare area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar. Till 12th of July, control operations have been done in over 1 lakh 36 thousand hectares by the state governments. On the intervening night of 12th and 13th July, control operations were carried out at 26 places in 7 districts.

These places include Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Churu, Jhunjhunu , Alwar, and Gonda. Besides this, the State Agriculture Departments also carried out control operations in Bhiwani and Mahendragarh districts in Haryana and Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh against small groups and scattered populations of locusts.

At present, 60 control teams with spray vehicles are deputed in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, 20 spray equipment have been deployed for locust control. To strengthen the control capacity, 55 additional vehicles have also been purchased and deployed for locust control.

Further, 5 companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides. A Bell helicopter has been deployed in the state for use in the Scheduled Desert Area. Indian Air Force also has conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter.

No significant crop losses have been reported in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship pr ...

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

NHAI to collaborate with IITs, NITs, for improving highways

AMN / NEW DELHI National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has approached all IITs, NITs and reputed Engine ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!