LIC files Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI for its IPO

LIC has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI, seeking approval for its Initial Public Offering, IPO. Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said, the IPO is 100 per cent Offer for sale by government of India and no fresh issue of shares by LIC.

In a tweet, Mr Pandey said, for filing valuation about 31.6 crore shares are on offer representing five per cent equity. He said, LIC has 66 per cent market share in New Business Premiums with 283 million policies and 1.35 million agents as of 31st March last year. The embedded value of LIC is around five lakh 40 thousand crore rupees.

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

