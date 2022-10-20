LG Manoj Sinha chairs first meeting of J&K Higher Education Council in Srinagar

AMN

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the first meeting of J&K Higher Education Council at Raj Bhawan Auditorium in Srinagar yesterday. On the occasion, he stressed the need to develop a pragmatic roadmap to enhance the potential of human resources and progressively transform J&K’s universities into economic growth centres.

The Lieutenant Governor said our Higher Education ecosystem needs to re-align itself to meet the needs of the present-day challenges and be fully geared to participate in the development taking place in different sectors of the Union Territory. He advised expanding collaborations with other stakeholders, especially in the sectors like Agriculture and tourism.

Mr Sinha observed that increased technological input in Agriculture is the need of the hour and universities need to closely work with this sector, facilitate mechanization and undertake value-added tasks for economic connectivity and prosperity of the villages.

The Lt Governor said our aim is to create a global cadre of skilled youth and Colleges, Universities need to make them competitive and also bridge the employable skill gap. He also sought valuable suggestions from the members of the council for better utilization of the education budget.