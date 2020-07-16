Less than 2 % COVID affected patients admitted in ICUs in India: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government today said that less than two percent of the COVID affected patients are admitted in ICUs. Inaugurating the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD Block of AIIMS Delhi, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, gradually we are moving in the direction to win the battle against the pandemic.

He said, the lab network has been strengthened in the country and at present, a total of one thousand 234 laboratories are conducting the test for Covid-19. He said, the number of the recovered COVID-19 cases continues to increase steadily.

The Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD Block has been built on an area of approximately six thousand 300 sqm, which is the largest known OPD in the country. The new OPD Block has SMART Lab, built at the cost of 15 crore rupees. It has a capacity of expansion up to 2 lakh tests per day, with a handling capacity of more than 10 thousand patients per day.