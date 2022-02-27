Leh: Fire & Fury Corps’s Parashu Brigade organizes Ex-Servicemen Rally at Nimoo

Fire & Fury Corps’s Parashu Brigade organized an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Nimoo today. The veterans from Nimoo, Basgo, Likir, Alchi, Rafta, Khalsi and Chilling villages, who served the Indian Army at different times and wars, participated in the rally.

Over hundred ex-servicemen including Hony Capt Veer Chakra Tsepal Barcha, Hony Capt Veer Chakra Tsering Stobdan, and Naib Subedar Saurya Chakra Tshering Angchok attended the rally. The ex-servicemen were also informed about various rehabilitation and resettlement schemes, financial advice on post-retirement opportunities and health precautions.

Parashu Brigade Commanding Officer Brigadier Ranjeet Alva appealed to all the veterans to avail the services provided at various stalls. He thanked the ex-servicemen for their invaluable services at different times and wars. He said, their sacrifices and services inspire future generations.

On the occasion, Retired Colonel MVC Sonam Wangchuk explained various measures taken by the Indian Army and the District Ex-Servicemen Board for the welfare, rehabilitation and skill development of veterans for the post-retirement life.

While talking to the gathering, LSRC Commanding Officer Col Rinchen Dorjey said due to unavoidable circumstances including Covid pandemic, the Rally got delayed for two years. However, he said, informally the Army has been in touch with the veterans for their welfare.

Five Gorkha Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Prashant Mishra, Admin Commandant of Nimoo Military Station Colonel Devender Bhatia, Lt Col Saurabh Chaudhury and other senior officers were also present during the rally.