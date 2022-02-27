FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2022 02:04:29      انڈین آواز

Leh: Fire & Fury Corps’s Parashu Brigade organizes Ex-Servicemen Rally at Nimoo

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Fire & Fury Corps’s Parashu Brigade organized an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Nimoo today. The veterans from Nimoo, Basgo, Likir, Alchi, Rafta, Khalsi and Chilling villages, who served the Indian Army at different times and wars, participated in the rally.

Over hundred ex-servicemen including Hony Capt Veer Chakra Tsepal Barcha, Hony Capt Veer Chakra Tsering Stobdan, and Naib Subedar Saurya Chakra Tshering Angchok attended the rally. The ex-servicemen were also informed about various rehabilitation and resettlement schemes, financial advice on post-retirement opportunities and health precautions.

Parashu Brigade Commanding Officer Brigadier Ranjeet Alva appealed to all the veterans to avail the services provided at various stalls. He thanked the ex-servicemen for their invaluable services at different times and wars. He said, their sacrifices and services inspire future generations.

On the occasion, Retired Colonel MVC Sonam Wangchuk explained various measures taken by the Indian Army and the District Ex-Servicemen Board for the welfare, rehabilitation and skill development of veterans for the post-retirement life.
While talking to the gathering, LSRC Commanding Officer Col Rinchen Dorjey said due to unavoidable circumstances including Covid pandemic, the Rally got delayed for two years. However, he said, informally the Army has been in touch with the veterans for their welfare.

Five Gorkha Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Prashant Mishra, Admin Commandant of Nimoo Military Station Colonel Devender Bhatia, Lt Col Saurabh Chaudhury and other senior officers were also present during the rally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat, Nitu record contrasting wins to cruise into finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Harpal  Singh Bedi Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  chalked out contrasting wins over their rivals to move int ...

BOXING: Nikhat, Nitu in semis while Sumit and Anamika crash out

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting  up a gutsy display,Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  overwhelmed their rivals to move in ...

M Dharma, Ranjit Singh, Kapil Kumar share three way lead after penultimate round

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ahmedabad, 24 February: Bengaluru’s M Dharma, Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh and Ka ...

خبرنامہ

یوکرائن پر روسی حملے سے ہندوستانی تاجروں کو اربوں روپے کا نقصان

جاوید اختریوکرائن کے بحران اور روسی صدر ولادیمیر پوٹن کی طرف ...

!بھارتی معیشت پر روس۔یوکرین جنگ کا اثر

عندلیب اختریوکرین کے خلاف روس کی فوجی کاروائی نے پوری دنیا ک ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart