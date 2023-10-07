इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 01:42:51      انڈین آواز

Left Wing Extremism will completely be eliminated from the country in next two years: Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that success has been achieved in curbing left-wing extremism in the last few years and this fight has now reached a decisive phase. He chaired a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism in New Delhi. Chief Ministers Deputy Chief Ministers and other concerned officials of Left Wing Extremism affected states also attended the meeting.

In his address, Mr Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the cooperation of all the states affected by Left Wing Extremism, major successes have been achieved against it in 2022 and 2023. He said that this is the year of taking a resolution to completely eliminate Left Wing Extremism in the next two years.

Mr Shah said vacuum areas have been shrinking since 2019, and 195 new camps of CAPFs have been established. He added that forty-four new camps will be established. He said that deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, CAPFs against left-wing extremism, rationalization of development, and setting up camps in vacuum areas are the priorities of the Narendra Modi government. He stressed the need to maintain constant surveillance in the areas freed from Left Wing Extremism so that this problem does not arise there again.

Home Minister said that as a result of government’s zero-tolerance policy, the lowest level of violence and deaths has been recorded in 2022 in the last four decades. There has been a decline of more than 52 percent in Left Wing Extremism-related violence, 69 percent in deaths, 72 percent in security forces deaths, and 68 percent in civilian deaths between 2014 and 2023 compared to the period from 2005 to 2014.

National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate are working closely with all state agencies to attack the financing of Left Wing Extremism. Home Minister said Left Wing Extremism affected states should make efforts by forming a joint team of civil and police administration to stop the financial support of Left Wing Extremism.

