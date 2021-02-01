Leaders, Financial experts hail budget 2021-22

WEB DESK

Industry have by and large welcomed the budget. Director General CII Chandrajit Banerjee said it is a landmark budget focusing on growth, health care and employment generation.

FICCI President Uday Shankar the budget is focussed on the revival of the economy.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar welcomed the budget and said that it focuses on development and reviving the economy.

Bikas Mishra, senior advisor Indian Banks’ Association expressed happiness saying recapitalisation of banks is a significant step taken by the Finance Minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded the Budget. Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he said, this budget is for Atmanirbhar Bharat and it will strengthen Indian economy. Another Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that this budget is a gazette of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said, it has taken care of all the sections of the society.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed the voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in the Union Budget today. He said, the country has more than 51 lakh light motor vehicles which are older than 20 years whereas there are other 34 lakhs which are older than 15 years. Mr. Gadkari informed that the old vehicles emit nearly 10 times more pollutants than the new vehicles and the new policy aims at checking this emission. He said that the new vehicles will also help in cutting down the consumption of carbon fuels. Mr. Gadkari said that the government will roll out the details of the vehicle scrappage policy in the next 15 days. He also welcomed the decision of cutting down customs duty on steel products and the enhanced outlay for the MSME sector in the country.

Reacting on the union budget, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this budget is not only for fulfilling the aspirations of the countrymen and dreams of comman man but also an important step towards making country a strong and prosperous nation. In his tweet message he congratulated union finance minister Nirmala sitharaman for presenting historic, practical and development oriented budget. Yogi Adityanath said that this budget is going to fulfill financial aspirations of every citizen of the country for sure.

Congress has criticized the budget alleging that it has only focussed on big corporates. Talking to reporters outside Parliament, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor said, this government has a track record of not fulfilling the promises and targets. He said, the centre has failed to meet the disinvestment targets continuously for the last few years. Another party leader Gaurav Gogoi said, the budget has nothing substantial for the tea garden workers as promised by the central government earlier. Party MP Karti Chidambaram said that the budget has made false promises for poll bound states and only promises have been made in this budget.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab hailed the budget.

CPI leader Atul Anjan said opening up the insurance sector will be detrimental for the economy. Mr Anjan, however, welcomed the step taken for the citizens above 75 not to file income tax.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdulla said that the budget has nothing concrete for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, the budget has made lots of big promises but it will be seen in the future, how they will be fulfilled.