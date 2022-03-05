Last phase elections in UP: PM Modi holds road show in Varanasi

AMN / WEB DESK

Today is the last day for campaigning for the seventh and final phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh which will be held on 7th March.

Poll campaign will end at 4 p.m. this evening on chakiya assembly seat of Chandauli district and robertsganj and assembly seats of Sonbhadra district. on the rest of 51 assembly seats the campaign will end at 6 p.m this evening. High voltage campaigning is going on at all assembly seats of this phase.

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi yesterday and campaigning for party. He held a meeting with the intellectual class of Varanasi today morning. Later he addressed a rally in khajuri area of Varanasi. Prime Minister said that

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Malhani in Jaunpur. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will address a public meeting at Sitamarhi in Bhadohi today.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is also campaigning in Varanasi. He took blessings of lord Shiva at mrityunjay Mahadev temple and performed Pooja at Kaal Bhairav temple this morning. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Varanasi today.