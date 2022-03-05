FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2022 02:53:16      انڈین آواز

Last phase elections in UP: PM Modi holds road show in Varanasi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Today is the last day for campaigning for the seventh and final phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh which will be held on 7th March.

Poll campaign will end at 4 p.m. this evening on chakiya assembly seat of Chandauli district and robertsganj and assembly seats of Sonbhadra district. on the rest of 51 assembly seats the campaign will end at 6 p.m this evening. High voltage campaigning is going on at all assembly seats of this phase.

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi yesterday and campaigning for party. He held a meeting with the intellectual class of Varanasi today morning. Later he addressed a rally in khajuri area of Varanasi. Prime Minister said that

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Malhani in Jaunpur. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will address a public meeting at Sitamarhi in Bhadohi today.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is also campaigning in Varanasi. He took blessings of lord Shiva at mrityunjay Mahadev temple and performed Pooja at Kaal Bhairav temple this morning. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Varanasi today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Khatri disqualified in World Race Walking Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 4 March : With four red cards  slapped on him, race walker Ami ...

Ramkumar, Bhambari give India 2-0 lead over Denmark in Davis Cup Tie

Harpal Singh Bedi Ramkumar Ramanathan overwhelmed lowly ranked Christian Sigsgaard while Yuki Bhambri accou ...

Yakshika, Vidhi  in medal rounds at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Yakshika and Vidhi  gave  power-packed performances to move into  the junior girls’ ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart