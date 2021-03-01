Last date for filing of GST returns extended till March 31

AMN

Finance Ministry has extended the due date for furnishing of the Annual returns GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 to 31st of this month. In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that the due date was extended with the approval of Election Commission of India.

The Ministry said, the decision to this effect was taken in view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit. Earlier the government had extended the due date of furnishing the Annual Returns from 31st December, 2020 to 28th of February, 2021.