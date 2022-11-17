FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2022 08:03:19      انڈین آواز

Lashu Yadav in quarterfinals of Youth World Boxing Championships

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Indian boxers Lashu Yadav, Harsh, Preeti Dahiya and Ashish
@BFI

Harpal Singh Bedi

Lashu Yadav thrashed Poland’s Marta Czerwinskamade 5-0 on her way into the women’s 70kg quarter-finals while three other Indian pugilists progressed to the next stage of the of the Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain. Lashu’s compatriot Preeti Dahiya blanked Colombia’s Claudia Daniela 4-0 in the women’s 57kg Round-of-32 bout.

In the men’s section, Harsh came up with an equally dominant display against Hungary’s Levente Olah to clinch the 60kg opening round bout by 5-0 margin.

Ashish, on the other hand, was given a walkover in his 54kg round-of-32 contest against Nima Bayati of Iran.

Meanwhile, India’s unbeaten run in the event ended after the Asian youth bronze medallist Pranjal Yadav suffered 2-3 loss against Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva in a hard-fought women’s 81kg Last-16 encounter.

Asian youth champion Vanshaj (63.5kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg), Aman Rathore (67kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) will fight in their respective round-of-32 matches, Rhythm (+92kg) will play in the pre-quarterfinals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

India, other countries witness partial solar eclipse

AMN / WEB DESK India and a few other countries today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Most parts of India ...

@Powered By: Logicsart