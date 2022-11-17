Lashu Yadav in quarterfinals of Youth World Boxing Championships

@BFI

Harpal Singh Bedi

Lashu Yadav thrashed Poland’s Marta Czerwinskamade 5-0 on her way into the women’s 70kg quarter-finals while three other Indian pugilists progressed to the next stage of the of the Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain. Lashu’s compatriot Preeti Dahiya blanked Colombia’s Claudia Daniela 4-0 in the women’s 57kg Round-of-32 bout.

In the men’s section, Harsh came up with an equally dominant display against Hungary’s Levente Olah to clinch the 60kg opening round bout by 5-0 margin.

Ashish, on the other hand, was given a walkover in his 54kg round-of-32 contest against Nima Bayati of Iran.

Meanwhile, India’s unbeaten run in the event ended after the Asian youth bronze medallist Pranjal Yadav suffered 2-3 loss against Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva in a hard-fought women’s 81kg Last-16 encounter.

Asian youth champion Vanshaj (63.5kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg), Aman Rathore (67kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) will fight in their respective round-of-32 matches, Rhythm (+92kg) will play in the pre-quarterfinals.