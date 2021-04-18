Lalu Yadav Gets Bail in Fodder Scam

WEB DESK

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav was granted bail in a case linked to the Bihar fodder scam by the Jharkhand High Court today. The former Bihar chief minister was serving his sentence in what was known as the “Dumka Treasury Case”, where he was convicted of withdrawing ₹ 3.13 crore from the treasury in the city in Jharkhand, formerly in Bihar.

Mr Yadav, currently in Delhi’s AIIMS for treatment, had earlier got bail in three out of the four cases linked to the swindle of government funds meant for cattle fodder. With the bail in the Dumka case, he can now return home after being released from the hospital.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh said the Bihar leader can neither leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

The “Dumka Treasury Case” involves the funds taken from the Dumka treasury by Bihar’s Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister.

Last October, Mr Yadav had been granted bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case, also related to the fodder scam.