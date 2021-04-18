India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2021 04:36:41      انڈین آواز

Lalu Yadav Gets Bail in Fodder Scam

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav was granted bail in a case linked to the Bihar fodder scam by the Jharkhand High Court today. The former Bihar chief minister was serving his sentence in what was known as the “Dumka Treasury Case”, where he was convicted of withdrawing ₹ 3.13 crore from the treasury in the city in Jharkhand, formerly in Bihar.

Mr Yadav, currently in Delhi’s AIIMS for treatment, had earlier got bail in three out of the four cases linked to the swindle of government funds meant for cattle fodder. With the bail in the Dumka case, he can now return home after being released from the hospital.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh said the Bihar leader can neither leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

The “Dumka Treasury Case” involves the funds taken from the Dumka treasury by Bihar’s Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister.

Last October, Mr Yadav had been granted bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case, also related to the fodder scam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

Jurmala (Latvia), 17 April : Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko  overpowered Karman Kaur Than ...

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz