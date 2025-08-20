Lakmē Academy Honors Ojasvi Sharma with ‘Best Glam’ Title at Miss Universe India

Bengaluru

Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech, India’s foremost beauty education institute, presented the coveted ‘Best Glam Award’ at the grand finale of Miss Universe India 2025, honouring the impeccable style and modern charisma of Ojasvi Sharma, a 27-year-old standout among the Top 10 finalists. Her elegance, confidence, and fashion-forward presence earned her national recognition at the glittering event held in Jaipur.

As the official Beauty Education Partner of Miss Universe India 2025, Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech played a crucial role in the smooth execution of the event. Nearly 300 academy students worked backstage in diverse creative roles — from makeup artistry and styling to grooming support and event coordination — turning the high-profile pageant into a vibrant real-world learning experience.

Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer – Global Retail at Aptech Limited, lauded the event’s impact:

“Ojasvi’s win as ‘Best Glam’ perfectly represents the fusion of confidence, charisma, and creativity. We are proud that our students were not just spectators but contributors to such a significant event, applying their classroom learnings in a live setting. Her recognition celebrates not only her own talent but also the future of beauty professionals being shaped at our Academy.”

This marks the second year in a row that Jaipur hosted the Miss Universe India finale. The title of Miss Universe India 2025 was awarded to Manika Vishwakarma, who was crowned by last year’s winner Rhea Singha. Vishwakarma is now set to represent India on the global stage at the Miss Universe 2025 contest in Thailand.

The pageant was organised by the Glamanand Group and further highlighted Lakmē Academy’s vision of integrating academic excellence with hands-on industry experience — preparing the next generation of beauty, grooming, and fashion professionals.

About Lakmē Lever

Lakmē Lever Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), operates India’s pioneering and leading chain of Lakmē Salons. With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years and over 450 salons across 160 cities, Lakmē Salon has built a reputation for expertise in hairstyling, skincare, and makeup services. Powered by over 5,000 trained professionals, Lakmē Salon brings the glamour and behind-the-scenes magic of Lakmē Fashion Week to Indian women through personalized, expert services.