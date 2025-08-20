Sai Life Sciences Gets Global Validation for Its Climate Goals from SBTi

Hyderabad, August 20

– Sai Life Sciences Limited, a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), has achieved a significant sustainability milestone with the validation of its near-term climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This validation underlines the company’s commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with internationally recognized climate science.

Announcing the development, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, emphasized the dual role the company plays in the pharmaceutical value chain—from early-stage research to large-scale manufacturing. “This gives us both the responsibility and opportunity to lead on sustainability. Our science-backed targets and SBTi validation prove that sustainability and scientific progress can go hand-in-hand,” he stated. “We are integrating low-carbon innovation at every level to ensure that delivering life-saving medicines also helps protect our planet.”

Bold Emission Reduction Targets Aligned with Global Climate Goals

The company joined SBTi in June 2023 and committed to deep, quantifiable emission reductions. Its near-term climate goals include:

Reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 58.8% by FY2035 from a FY2024 baseline.

by FY2035 from a FY2024 baseline. Reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions by 63.8% per INR value added, covering areas such as purchased goods, capital goods, logistics, business travel, and employee commuting.

These targets include emissions and removals from land use and bioenergy feedstocks, ensuring a comprehensive approach to decarbonization.

Strong Progress on Sustainability Commitments

Over the past few years, Sai Life Sciences has ramped up its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. Some key highlights include:

SDG Roadmap (2023): The company released a comprehensive Sustainable Development Goals framework targeting a 30% reduction in specific GHG emissions and a transition to 70% renewable energy use by March 2027.

The company released a comprehensive Sustainable Development Goals framework targeting a and a by March 2027. Renewable Energy Milestone: At its Bidar facility, 96% of electricity used in FY2025 came from renewable sources, resulting in 16,038 metric tons of CO₂ savings . Company-wide, 54% of energy consumption is renewable , with plans to hit 70% by FY2027 and 80% by 2030 .

At its Bidar facility, 96% of electricity used in FY2025 came from renewable sources, resulting in . Company-wide, , with plans to hit and . Sustainable Logistics: Through a partnership with DHL GoGreen , Sai is targeting a 90% reduction in logistics-related emissions .

Through a partnership with , Sai is targeting a . Global Recognition: Sai Life Sciences became the first Indian-headquartered company to join the PSCI (Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative), underlining its leadership in sustainable pharma practices.

Looking Ahead

With SBTi’s validation in place, Sai Life Sciences now stands among a growing cohort of global companies actively aligning business operations with science-based climate goals. Its multi-pronged sustainability strategy—covering everything from energy sourcing and transport to supplier engagement—demonstrates a firm commitment to climate leadership within the Indian pharma sector.

Disclaimer: This report is based on official company statements and publicly available data as of August 2025.