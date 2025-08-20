South-Central Railway Makes History as Five Key Departments Come Under Women Leadership

AMN

For the first time in the history of the South-Central Railway (SCR), five of its most crucial departments, Operations, Commercial, Finance, Security, and Medical, are currently being led by women officers. An official release stated that these departments, known for their demanding responsibilities, play a vital role in ensuring smooth train operations, passenger safety, financial discipline, and healthcare services.

They include Principal Chief Operations Manager, K Padmaja, an Indian Railway Traffic Service 1991 batch officer, who oversees train scheduling, punctuality, and freight operations and Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Ity Pandey, an IRTS 1998 batch officer, handling passenger services, freight revenue, and business development.

IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Aroma Singh Thakur, an Indian Railway Protection Force Service 1993 batch officer, is leading the Railway Protection Force with several security initiatives like Operation Yatri Suraksha and Meri Saheli. Similarly, Principal Chief Medical Director Dr. Nirmala Narasimhan, an Indian Railway Health Service 1989 batch officer responsible for healthcare across eight major hospitals and 40 health units in the zone. Principal Financial Advisor T. Hema Suneetha, an Indian Railway Accounts Service 1993 batch officer, is heading financial management and revenue growth.