Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ WOMEN

South-Central Railway Makes History as Five Key Departments Come Under Women Leadership

Aug 20, 2025
South-Central Railway Makes History as Five Key Departments Come Under Women Leadership

AMN

For the first time in the history of the South-Central Railway (SCR), five of its most crucial departments, Operations, Commercial, Finance, Security, and Medical, are currently being led by women officers. An official release stated that these departments, known for their demanding responsibilities, play a vital role in ensuring smooth train operations, passenger safety, financial discipline, and healthcare services.

They include Principal Chief Operations Manager, K Padmaja, an Indian Railway Traffic Service 1991 batch officer, who oversees train scheduling, punctuality, and freight operations and Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Ity Pandey, an IRTS 1998 batch officer, handling passenger services, freight revenue, and business development.

IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Aroma Singh Thakur, an Indian Railway Protection Force Service 1993 batch officer, is leading the Railway Protection Force with several security initiatives like Operation Yatri Suraksha and Meri Saheli. Similarly, Principal Chief Medical Director Dr. Nirmala Narasimhan, an Indian Railway Health Service 1989 batch officer responsible for healthcare across eight major hospitals and 40 health units in the zone. Principal Financial Advisor T. Hema Suneetha, an Indian Railway Accounts Service 1993 batch officer, is heading financial management and revenue growth.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

IPO Boom Continues in India: Key Listings Dominate Investor Radar in August–September 2025

Aug 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill gives liberty to  leaseholder to add other minerals in existing lease

Aug 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

 Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill gives liberty to  leaseholder to add other minerals in existing lease

Aug 19, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh CM Expands his Cabinet

20 August 2025 3:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ WOMEN

South-Central Railway Makes History as Five Key Departments Come Under Women Leadership

20 August 2025 3:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP, Delhi Leaders Condemn Attack on CM Rekha Gupta During Weekly Jan Sunvai; Accused Apprehended

20 August 2025 3:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NDA’s VP Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Files Nomination

20 August 2025 3:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!