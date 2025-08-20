IPO Boom Continues in India: Key Listings Dominate Investor Radar in August–September 2025

India’s IPO market in 2025 is not just a funding mechanism—it’s fast becoming a key pillar in the country’s economic modernization. With a blend of legacy companies reinventing themselves and new-age startups rising, the primary market offers a vibrant and diverse investment landscape for all classes of investors.

India’s primary market continues to ride a wave of investor optimism as multiple companies—ranging from renewable energy firms to digital finance platforms—line up their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) for the current and upcoming months. With market sentiment strong and retail participation hitting new highs, both traditional and tech-driven companies are turning to public markets to fund their growth ambitions.

Live IPOs: Strong Debuts and Buoyant Subscription Trends

As of mid-August, two major IPOs are open for subscription:

1. Vikram Solar Limited:

The Kolkata-based solar energy solutions provider launched its ₹2,000-crore IPO on August 19. The issue, which includes a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale (OFS), has already been subscribed over 1.6 times within two days, with strong interest from institutional and retail investors alike. Market analysts attribute the demand to the government’s continuing thrust on renewable energy and the company’s robust project pipeline.

2. Mangal Electrical Industries:

This Jaipur-headquartered electrical components manufacturer launched its ₹400-crore IPO on August 20. Targeting both retail and institutional investors, the issue offers a price band of ₹530–₹560 and is being closely watched by analysts. The company is looking to expand its product base, automate production lines, and explore international markets. Early reports suggest a subscription rate of 0.85x on Day 1.

Upcoming IPOs to Watch

The IPO calendar for late August and September is already packed, with several notable names preparing to hit the bourses:

• Nexa Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

A tech-driven logistics and supply chain startup, Nexa Logistics is targeting a ₹1,200-crore IPO, with a fresh issue of ₹800 crore and an OFS of ₹400 crore. The company aims to fund its warehousing expansion and AI-based tracking systems.

• Synthex Biopharma Ltd.

With increasing investor appetite in the pharma sector, Synthex Biopharma is set to open its ₹900-crore IPO in the first week of September. The firm specializes in biosimilars and has recently received USFDA approval for two new products, enhancing its valuation ahead of the listing.

• Credline Fintech Solutions:

The digital lending platform, catering to Tier 2 and Tier 3 borrowers, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a ₹750-crore IPO. The offering will support platform upgrades, regulatory compliance, and regional expansion.

• Hindustan Cables Rewired Ltd. (HCRL):

Once a struggling PSU, HCRL has reinvented itself as a private telecom cable manufacturer. The firm’s ₹500-crore IPO is seen as a test case for revived government disinvestment strategies.

Additionally, several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) such as GreenVolt Batteries, CityMall Retail, and Sunrise InfraBuild are expected to launch IPOs in the ₹20–₹100 crore range, targeting niche investor bases on NSE Emerge and BSE SME platforms.

Regulatory Tailwinds Boost Momentum

Adding further fuel to the IPO surge, SEBI recently proposed easing the minimum public shareholding norm for large companies, allowing firms valued over ₹5 lakh crore to list with just a 2.5% public float—down from the current 5%. The move is expected to attract industry giants like Reliance Jio, HDB Financial, and the National Stock Exchange to consider IPOs within FY 2026.

SEBI is also working on streamlining compliance for startup listings, especially in fintech and biotech, to ensure a smoother path for innovation-driven businesses.

Investor Outlook: Diversified Bets, Long-Term Gains

Retail participation has reached unprecedented levels, with over 2.5 lakh new demat accounts opened in the first half of August alone. While seasoned investors are betting big on infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing firms, younger retail players are eyeing tech, D2C brands, and fintech plays with a long-term growth outlook.

Mutual funds and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have also increased allocations to IPOs, sensing improved corporate governance and greater disclosure standards among upcoming companies.

Recently Closed IPOs: New Debuts & Mixed Reactions

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle made its public debut on August 19. Shares recovered after a weak start and rose over 6%, reflecting regained investor confidence.

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle made its public debut on August 19. Shares recovered after a weak start and rose over 6%, reflecting regained investor confidence.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure listed today on the NSE SME platform at ₹68—a significant 20% drop from IPO price, underscoring a subdued market reception.

Regaal Resources, which closed on August 14, is already in the hands of investors with allotments confirmed.

Upcoming IPOs: A Pipeline Loaded with Potential

Several noteworthy IPOs are slated for the coming days and weeks:

Vikran Engineering Ltd

Opens August 26–29, with listing anticipated on September 3.

SME & Niche Issuers: Studio LSD (SME) — August 18–20, listing on August 25 ARC Insulation & Insulators (SME) — August 21–25, listing August 29 Anondita Medicare, Shivashrit Foods, Classic Electrodes, and others in August/early September slots





Special Mentions: On Deck for IPO Filings

OnEMI Technology Solutions (Kissht operator) has filed a DRHP aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore. This digital lending entity is gearing up for a noteworthy mainboard IPO.

Captain Fresh, the B2B meat and seafood logistics startup, has filed confidentially seeking $350–400 million via upcoming IPO.

IPO Ecosystem Snapshot Table

Status Companies & Highlights Live IPOs Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping, Mangal Electrical, LGT Business Recently Listed BlueStone Jewellery, Mahendra Realtors Upcoming Vikran Engineering, Studio LSD, ARC Insulation, Anondita Medicare, Shivashrit Foods, Classic Electrodes Filed (DRHP) OnEMI Technology, Captain Fresh

