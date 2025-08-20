Meltwater and Dow Jones Join Forces to Deliver Premium Business News to PR Professionals

AMN / San Francisco

— Global media intelligence firm Meltwater has announced a strategic partnership with Dow Jones, one of the world’s most trusted sources for business and financial news. The collaboration grants Meltwater’s global customer base—including marketing, public relations, and communications professionals—access to premium, subscriber-only content from leading publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, The Globe and Mail, and more.

The agreement marks a major enhancement to Meltwater’s content portfolio, allowing users to monitor key news developments about their companies, competitors, and industries with more depth and precision. The integration of Dow Jones content complements Meltwater’s expansive data coverage, which already includes partnerships with Bloomberg Media, The Washington Post, and Torstar.

Strengthening Global Communications Intelligence

Dow Jones, a legacy name in global journalism, brings over 130 years of premium reporting across platforms including print, digital, mobile, and live events. Its inclusion in Meltwater’s ecosystem provides a robust stream of credible insights critical for reputation management, trend analysis, and informed decision-making in today’s fast-paced media landscape.

“This partnership with Meltwater strengthens our mission to deliver world-class journalism and analysis directly to professionals who shape brand narratives and corporate strategies,” said William Ashworth, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Dow Jones. “By combining our content strength with Meltwater’s technology, we’re enhancing how communications teams operate worldwide.”

A Holistic View for Brands in the Digital Era

Meltwater CEO John Box emphasized that this partnership aligns with the company’s mission to unlock the full potential of online data. “Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive suite of intelligence tools across news, social, and broadcast platforms,” Box stated. “With Dow Jones now in our ecosystem, we offer brands an even more powerful foundation to monitor stories, assess media impact, and build confident strategies.”

Through this integration, Meltwater users will be able to access exclusive insights and reporting from Dow Jones publications directly within the Meltwater platform, streamlining how they track emerging trends, identify reputational risks, and stay ahead of market developments.

Expanding the Intelligence Ecosystem

This latest addition further strengthens Meltwater’s position as a leading provider of media and consumer intelligence. The company analyzes approximately 1 billion pieces of content daily, transforming them into actionable insights for more than 27,000 customers across 50 offices worldwide.

With a shared commitment to high-quality information and actionable intelligence, the Meltwater–Dow Jones partnership exemplifies how industry leaders are collaborating to raise the standard of real-time decision-making in communications, branding, and media strategy.

Disclaimer: This report is based on official press statements from Meltwater and Dow Jones as of August 2025.