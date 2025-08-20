Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Asian markets show mixed trend

Aug 20, 2025
Asian stock markets displayed a mixed trend today. Shanghai Composite Index gained over one percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index moved more than 0.1 per cent, Singapore’s Straits Times Index ended nearly flat. On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell one and half per cent and South Korea’s Kospi Index lost over 0.6 per cent.

Major European indices were trading mixed today. London’s FTSE 100 was trading around half per cent up, France CAC gained 0.2 percent, while Germany’s DAX dipped over 0.3 per cent, when reports last came in. On economic front, British consumer price inflation increased to 3.8 per cent in July on an annual basis, from 3.6 per cent in June, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics today. July core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose by 3.8 per cent on year on year basis, up from 3.7 per cent in previous month.

