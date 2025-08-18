Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Dr. Reddy’s and Extrovis Launch Generic Fluorouracil Cream in U.S.

Aug 18, 2025

Baar, Switzerland

– In a significant move to expand access to affordable dermatological treatments, Extrovis AG, a global pharma company known for innovation-led research, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., have jointly announced the U.S. launch of Fluorouracil Cream, 0.5%, an authorized generic equivalent of Carac®.

The product, now available in the U.S. market, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and is indicated for the topical treatment of multiple actinic (solar) keratoses on the face and anterior scalp. It is being manufactured at Extrovis’s facility in Texas, ensuring quality and consistency in production.

Expanding Patient Access with High-Quality Generics

Hans R. Kamma, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of Extrovis AG, emphasized the broader impact of this launch:

“This generic launch marks an important milestone in our commitment to improving patient access and creating long-term value for the U.S. healthcare system. Our partnership with Dr. Reddy’s ensures continued availability of a cost-effective, high-quality therapeutic option for patients and physicians alike.”

Leveraging Commercial Expertise in the U.S.

Raghavendra Rao PV, CFO of Extrovis AG, highlighted the strength of the collaboration:

“Dr. Reddy’s brings deep commercialization and distribution expertise in the U.S. pharmaceutical market. This collaboration strengthens our efforts to build resilient supply chains and fulfill public health responsibilities.”

The launch aligns with Extrovis’s strategy to expand the reach of its therapeutic portfolio while supporting long-term affordability and sustainability in healthcare.

Product Details

  • Name: Fluorouracil Cream, 0.5%
  • Form: Topical cream
  • Indication: Treatment of actinic or solar keratoses
  • Packaging: 30-gram tube
  • Usage: For external (topical) use only

With the U.S. generic dermatology market continuing to grow, this launch further strengthens Dr. Reddy’s position as a key player in the generics segment while reaffirming both companies’ shared commitment to accessible, effective, and affordable healthcare solutions.

