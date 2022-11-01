Ladakh Police celebrates its 3rd Raising Day

AMN

Ladakh Police celebrated its 3rd Raising Day on Tuesday in Leh. Ladakh Police, the youngest police force in the country, was formed on 1st November 2020 after the formation of Union Territory Ladakh. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur participated in the celebrations, several inaugurations and presented gallantry awards to the Police.

On the occasion of Raising day, in an emotion-filled atmosphere, Mr. Mathur presented gallantry awards to the family members of Sub Inspectors Stanzin Nurbu, Stanzin Otsal, who made supreme sacrifice in counter terror operations in Kashmir valley. Inspector Tsewang Namgyal received two awards from the LG. Ladakh Police DSP Nilza Angmo and ADGP SS Khandare also among the award recipients. ed the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System, CCTNS, portal to facilitate online FIR filing and other services by the Ladakh Police. He also launched a Julley Mobile App, aimed to facilitate the tourists with several features to help the visitors. The App is available for both Android and iPhone users. He also inaugurated exhibition of various equipments used in effective policing including drones, weaponry, rescue equipment, security gadgets and forensic tools etc. Mr. Mathur also inaugurated ultramodern Ladakh Police Gymnasium at District Police Lines in Choglamsar. Speaking on the Raising day, ADGP SS Khandare said,

Leh Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyaltson, Advisor Umang Narula, Fire and Fury GOC Lt Gen Anandya Sengupta, ITBP Northwest Frontier IG Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, and senior UT administration, Ladakh Police and Leh district officials also present.