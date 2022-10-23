Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal launches “Main Bhi Subhash” campaign from Leh

AMN

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Saturday launched “Main Bhi Subhash” campaign from Leh. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose-INA Trust in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture is organizing a series of events on the occasion of Netaji’s 125th Birth Anniversary on 23rd January next year.

Mr. Namgyal also inaugurated an exhibition on Netaji at Boys Higher Secondary School in Leh. Speaking on the occasion, he said, the Main Bhi Subhash campaign in every nook and corner will create awareness of Netaji’s contribution in the freedom fight.

Suchi Chakraborty of INA Trust said, Main Bhi Subhash campaigns begin from Mumbai and Kolkata simultaneously as well.