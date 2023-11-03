इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 04:59:32      انڈین آواز

King of Bhutan Jigme Wangchuck arrives in Guwahati on official visit to India

AMN

The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Guwahati today on eight day official visit to India. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Bhutanese King at Gopinath Bordoloi Airport this morning. Assam Governor, Jagdish Mukhi and the Chief Minister will meet the visiting dignitary later today. 

Our correspondent reports, a cultural programme will be held in this evening in the honour of King Wangchuck. Tomorrow he will visit the world heritage site Kaziranga national park. Assam Government will organise another cultural event tomorrow at Kaziranga showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state.

