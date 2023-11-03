MIB establishes institutional mechanism to check piracy of film content

AMN / WEB DESK

In a move to check piracy of the film content, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has established an institutional mechanism. Twelve officers from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry have been designated to receive complaints against piracy and direct the intermediaries to take down pirated content from digital platforms including website, app, and link.

I&B Secretary, Apurva Chandra said, the step will help in curbing the piracy which has increased due to spread of internet. He said, this will also help the content creators as the film industry is facing losses of twenty thousand crore rupees due to piracy. He said, the digital platforms carrying pirated content have to remove internet links within a period of 48 hours after receiving directions from the Nodal Officers.

Parliament had passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act 1952 during Monsoon Session this year. The amendment includes strict punishment of minimum three months imprisonment and fine of three lakh rupees which can be extended up to three years imprisonment and fine upto five percent of the audited gross production cost.