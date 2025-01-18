The Indian Awaaz

KHO-KHO WC: Indian Men’s & Women’s team storm into finals

Jan 19, 2025
In the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, India Men’s team reached the finals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after securing a win against South Africa by 62-42 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Earlier, the women’s team led by Priyanka Ingle advanced to the final after defeating South Africa 66-16 this evening at the same venue. In the final, the Indian women’s side will face Nepal tomorrow.
In a press conference, India’s women’s team coach, Sumit Bhatia, stated that the South African team played a rough and tough game, but they were unable to overcome India’s superior strategy and execution. He added that the Indian team is well-prepared and confident for the final match.

