Cricket: Bumrah, Shami named as BCCI announce Rohit Sharma-led Champions Trophy squad

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been named as India announced a strong squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February. India have decided to take 4 spinners for the tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been named in India's squad. India will play three bilateral ODIs against England on February 6, 9, and 12 before the team flies to Dubai for the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

India are in Group A in the Champions Trophy and begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, after which they play Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2. India will play all their matches in Dubai.



The India squad for Champions Trophy 2025 includes: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja