Khelo India Youth Games declared open at Chennai

  AMN / CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6th edition of Khelo India games at Chennai on Friday. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the different categories of Khelo India games has brought together sporting talents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the young India is representing a new India. Referring to Ek Bharat Sreshta Bharat, he said that it certainly provides an opportunity to know people and make new friendship.

He appreciated the efforts taken by the State Government to conduct the games, which is a huge task. Referring to Veera Mangai Velu Nachiyar, he said that Nari Shakti need to be recognised and nurtured. He said that Indian sports has been undergoing a phenomenal transition and is taking global stage in sports including para Olympics. He said that international exposure to sportspersons and training by international coaches have provided India a new place in global stage.The Prime minister said that India has bid for 2039 Olympics and 2036 youth Olympics.

He said that under the present Government, the count of achievers in sports has increased multi level. Mr. Modi told that sports science and sports economics has created a path for the growth of the sports industry.
 
The Prime Minister also relaunched the revamped DDPodhigai as DDTamil. He also unveiled the logo of DD Tamil channel. The revamped DD Tamil channel will broadcast daily and weekly serials. The PM inaugurated and laid foundation for projects worth 280 crore rupees. This includes 12 Akashwani projects in eight States including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He also inaugurated four DD transmitters at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir. While laying the foundation for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 states including Salem, Vellore and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Modi said that the transmitter services launched will boost the broadcast infrastructure.
 

During the event, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to create a sound infrastructure for sports. Mr Thakur said that in the last ten years, the achievement in the sports field has increased and India has achieved excellence in sports. He said that in Asian games, more than hundred medals were won. He added that the Government has left no stone unturned and it was due to Prime Minister’s tireless efforts that the sports talents in youth had been showcased in global sports.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the State for 2 more days. He will visit Sriranganathar temple at Tiruchirapalli and Ramanatha Samy temple at Rameswaram for special pujas. He will also visit Arichal Munai in Rameswaram on Sunday for special pujas.

