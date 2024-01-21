Indian pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advances to Men’s Doubles final of Indian Open Super 750 Badminton tournament

Indian pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have advanced to the Men’s Doubles final of the Indian Open Super 750 Badminton tournament in New Delhi. Satwik and Chirag wrapped up the game with a 21-18, 21-14 win over Malaysian pair W.Y. Soh and A. Chia in 45 minutes.



Ace shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the India Open Super 750 tournament after being outplayed by world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi of China in the men’s singles semifinal yesterday. Prannoy suffered a straight-game loss in a lop-sided contest that lasted 42 minutes.