India and Germany Tied 1-1 in FIH Women’s Hockey Semifinal

In Hockey, the second semifinal match between India and Germany in the FIH Women’s Olympics Qualifier tournament underway in Ranchi has been levelled to a score of 1-1 at the end of first half of the match.



India took the lead when Deepika scored a goal from a penalty corner in the closing stages of the first quarter. Germany got the equaliser in the closing stages of the second. Charlotte Stapenhorst got the goal for Germany after a beautiful turn and chip past Savita Punia.



Women in blue can clinch a spot in the Paris Olympics if they beat Germany today.