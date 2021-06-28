Key Highlights of Finance Minister Sitharaman’s relief package

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a slew of measures to provide relief to different sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

A total of 17 measures amounting to Rs. 6,28,993 crore were announced. These included two measures announced earlier, i.e. the additional Subsidy for DAP & P&K fertilizers, and extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from May to November, 2021.

The measures announced today can be clubbed into 3 broad categories:-

Economic Relief from Pandemic

Strengthening Public Health

Impetus for Growth & Employment

Economic relief from Pandemic

Highlights of FM relief package are as follow

• Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID affected sectors

• Additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

• Credit Guarantee Scheme to facilitate loans to 25 lakh persons through Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs)

• Financial support to more than 11,000 Registered Tourists/ Guides/ Travel and Tourism Stakeholders

• Free one month Tourist Visa to first 5 lakh tourists

• Extension of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till 31st March 2022

• Additional subsidy of Rs. 14,775 crore for DAP & P&K fertilizers

• Extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) – Free food grains from May to November, 2021

• Rs. 23,220 crore more for public health with emphasis on children and paediatric care/paediatric beds

• 21 varieties of bio-fortified crop for nutrition, climate resilience and other traits to be dedicated to the nation

• Revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) with package of Rs 77.45 crore

• Rs. 33,000 crore boost for project exports through National Export Insurance Account (NETA)

• Rs. 88,000 crore boost to Export Insurance Cover

• Rs. 19,041 crore For Broadband to each Village through BharatNet PPP Model

• Extension of Tenure of PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing till 2025-26

• Rs 3.03 lakh crore for Reform-Based Result-Linked Power Distribution Scheme

• New Streamlined Process for PPP Projects and Asset Monetization