Kerala to be under complete lockdown from May 8th to 16th

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

Kerala will be under complete lockdown from May 8th to 16th, on account of rising COVID-19 cases. The State reported the highest single day surge in infection cases so far as it confirmed 42,464 new cases today. Complete lockdown will come into effect in Kerala from day after tomorrow and will continue for 9 days.

Only essential services will be permitted. Public transport will not be there. Timings of shops selling essential commodities will be regulated. The detailed Government order on lockdown is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate continues to be high at 27.28 per cent. 63 more deaths were confirmed today due to COVID, taking the death toll to 5628.The active COVID cases in Kerala rose to over 3,90,000.