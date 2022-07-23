Kerala reports third case of monkeypox

AMN

Kerala has reported one more monkeypox case today. A 35-year-old man, who returned to Malappuram from the United Arab Emirates earlier this month tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus in the country as well as the State.

Health Minister Veena George said, the Malappuram native was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital. All those who were in close contact with the infected person are being closely monitored, the Minister added.

Earlier this month, monkeypox had been reported in two UAE returnees in Kollam and Kannur districts.