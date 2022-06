AMN

In Kerala, 3162 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state yesterday. 12 deaths were also reported due to Covid 19.

State Health Minister Veena George attributed the spurt in Covid-19 cases to variants like Omicron. She said, the state has not lowered its guard and continues to maintain vigil with regard to Covid 19.

The Minister said the only silver lining is that although new Covid 19 cases are rising, hospital admissions have not gone up.