Kerala likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall; orange alert in 9 districts

The Met Department has issued an orange alert in nine districts across the central and northern parts of Kerala, suggesting the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The alert is in place in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad,Kannur and Kasargod districts.

A yellow alert has been issued to the remaining districts and Lakshadweep.

IMD said the cyclonic circulation which was above Lakshadweep is now located above Kerala. Isolated heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue in the state for the next three days.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.