Kerala govt seeks directive from Centre to re-examine quality of anti-rabies vaccine

AMN

Kerala Government has sought a directive from the Centre to re-examine the quality of available anti-rabies vaccine as stray dog bites have claimed one more life in the State.

Health Minister Veena George said, she has written to the Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandavya conveying growing public concern after a fifth person died of dog bite in the State despite being administered the rabies vaccine. All the five had received the vaccine that was issued with certificates after quality checks at the Central Drugs Laboratory, which functions as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Health Minister said.

On Monday in Pathanamthitta district, a 12-year-old girl, who had taken three doses of vaccine, died while undergoing treatment.

