Kerala confirms Avian Influenza virus in Kottayam district

AMN

The highly pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza virus has been confirmed in the Aarppookkara, Vechoor, and Neendoor areas of the Kottayam district in Kerela.

The presence of the virus was confirmed after several domestic birds were found dead in these regions and samples were sent for testing at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. District authorities said over 7000 birds will be culled in a one km radius of the affected region.

The transportation and sale of eggs, meat, and bird droppings have been banned till Monday in Kottayam, Vaikom, and Eattumanoor municipalities and neighbouring 12 gram panchayats.