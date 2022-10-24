FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms Governor’s directive for resignation of nine VCs in state as against law and unacceptable

AMN

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today termed the Governor’s directive asking the nine Vice Chancellors in the state to tender their resignation as against the law and unacceptable. He said it is a case of denial of natural justice and application of non-existent powers by the Governor.

Addressing media persons in Palakkad today, the Chief Minister said there is no provision in the Universities Act for the Chancellor to dismiss the Vice Chancellors. He said the Supreme Court order quashing the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is relevant to that case only and is not applicable for other University Vice Chancellors. The Chief Minister attributed the political motive behind the Governor’s move.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Vice Chancellors of the nine universities have decided to approach the Kerala High Court against the Governor’s directive to tender their resignations.

Despite being a holiday, the High Court will be holding a special sitting this evening to consider the plea of the University Vice Chancellors.

