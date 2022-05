AMN

The CPM-led ruling LDF has won 24 wards followed by Congress-led UDF 12 and NDA six in the bypoll held to various local bodies yesterday.

Bypolls were held in cities, towns and villages spread across 12 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that the bypoll results reflect people’s mandate for the development policies and welfare measures of the LDF Government.