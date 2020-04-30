Kerala: 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed; 14 recovered

AMN

Bringing a sigh of relief to Kerala only two Covid 19 positive cases confirmed in the state and 14 persons recovered today. By this the number of active cases in State is reduced to 111. A total of 383 persons have been recovered so far.

The State Govt has requested Centre to provide special non stop train to send back the migrant labourers in the State to their home States as per Centre’s order.There are over 3, 60, 000 migrant labourers in the State mainly from West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that considering the large number and the distance involved buses are not feasible to send them back and requested Centre’s intervention for the same. Meanwhile,wearing face masks made compulsory in the State and fines are being imposed for non-compliance