Delhi govt making arrangements to bring back students stranded in Kota

AMN

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said Delhi government is making arrangements to bring back students of the national capital who are stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of corona virus. Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet that all arrangements are being made.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had also written to Kejriwal, asking him to take urgent steps to bring back students of the national capital from Kota. Maharashtra and West Bengal are among other states which have decided to bring back their students stranded in Kota.