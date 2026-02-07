Kashmiris are Ours: Maulana Arshad Madani Calls for Winning Hearts to Strengthen National Integrity

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 1:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Hands Over New Homes in J&K: A Beacon of Hindu-Muslim Unity

AMN / NEW DELHI / UDHAMPUR

In a poignant ceremony on February 6, 2026, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) President Maulana Arshad Madani handed over the keys of 15 newly constructed houses to flood victims in the Chenani town of Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. The recipients, who included seven widowed women and families from various faiths, were relocated to these permanent structures after their lives were devastated by severe floods.

Humanity Beyond Religious Lines

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Madani emphasized that natural disasters are blind to religious identity. “Calamities do not ask who is Hindu or who is Muslim; they engulf everyone alike,” he stated. Highlighting JUH’s commitment to secular humanitarianism, he noted that the organization serves all of humanity without discrimination. The emotional recipients, some moved to tears, remarked that while many offered hollow consolation, JUH delivered tangible relief and dignity.

The Kashmir Integration and Communal Harmony

Maulana Madani used the platform to address the broader socio-political climate in Jammu & Kashmir. Reaffirming that Kashmir is an “integral part of India,” he stressed that the Kashmiri people are “part of us” and that the real challenge lies in winning their hearts. He lauded the rare examples of brotherhood shown by Kashmiris during difficult times, particularly referring to the solidarity displayed after the Pahalgam incident as a model for the nation.

Upholding Constitutional Values

Expressing grave concern over reports of targeted harassment of Kashmiri traders in other states, Madani warned that dividing people based on religion is akin to dividing the country itself. He criticized sectarian forces for attempting to undermine India’s secular fabric, asserting that any attempt to establish a “Hindu Rashtra” would fail, much like historical precedents in neighboring regions.

The Maulana concluded with a message of hope, asserting that the current atmosphere of polarization is a temporary shadow. He called for a return to politics based on justice and development rather than hatred, envisioning a future where India flourishes under the “shade of love, harmony, and constitutional justice.”