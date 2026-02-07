The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Kashmiris are Ours: Maulana Arshad Madani Calls for Winning Hearts to Strengthen National Integrity

Feb 7, 2026

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 1:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Hands Over New Homes in J&K: A Beacon of Hindu-Muslim Unity

AMN / NEW DELHI / UDHAMPUR

In a poignant ceremony on February 6, 2026, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) President Maulana Arshad Madani handed over the keys of 15 newly constructed houses to flood victims in the Chenani town of Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. The recipients, who included seven widowed women and families from various faiths, were relocated to these permanent structures after their lives were devastated by severe floods.

Humanity Beyond Religious Lines
Addressing the gathering, Maulana Madani emphasized that natural disasters are blind to religious identity. “Calamities do not ask who is Hindu or who is Muslim; they engulf everyone alike,” he stated. Highlighting JUH’s commitment to secular humanitarianism, he noted that the organization serves all of humanity without discrimination. The emotional recipients, some moved to tears, remarked that while many offered hollow consolation, JUH delivered tangible relief and dignity.

The Kashmir Integration and Communal Harmony
Maulana Madani used the platform to address the broader socio-political climate in Jammu & Kashmir. Reaffirming that Kashmir is an “integral part of India,” he stressed that the Kashmiri people are “part of us” and that the real challenge lies in winning their hearts. He lauded the rare examples of brotherhood shown by Kashmiris during difficult times, particularly referring to the solidarity displayed after the Pahalgam incident as a model for the nation.

Upholding Constitutional Values
Expressing grave concern over reports of targeted harassment of Kashmiri traders in other states, Madani warned that dividing people based on religion is akin to dividing the country itself. He criticized sectarian forces for attempting to undermine India’s secular fabric, asserting that any attempt to establish a “Hindu Rashtra” would fail, much like historical precedents in neighboring regions.

The Maulana concluded with a message of hope, asserting that the current atmosphere of polarization is a temporary shadow. He called for a return to politics based on justice and development rather than hatred, envisioning a future where India flourishes under the “shade of love, harmony, and constitutional justice.”

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent

Feb 6, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 6: Markets End Higher as RBI Holds Repo Rate; FMCG Gains, IT Slips

Feb 6, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: 40 injured as police use force to quell Inqilab Moncho protest in Dhaka

Feb 6, 2026

You missed

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Kashmiris are Ours: Maulana Arshad Madani Calls for Winning Hearts to Strengthen National Integrity

7 February 2026 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

फरवरी 6 के मुख्य समाचार

7 February 2026 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

IPS शंकर चौधरी के ख़िलाफ़ FIR दर्ज

7 February 2026 12:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

فروری 6 کی خاص خاص خبریں

7 February 2026 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments