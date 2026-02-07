India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship: MEA, P Kumaran

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 1:18 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Kuala Lumpur today on a two-day visit to Malaysia. This will be the third visit of the Prime Minister to Malaysia and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024. During the visit, Mr Modi will hold bilateral discussions with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, on Sunday. The Prime Minister will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minister.

Ministry of External Affairs said, India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship, based on historical, civilisational and cultural connections. The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world. It said that the India-Malaysia relationship is multi-faceted and growing. The Ministry said, the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister serves as an opportunity for both leaders to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, ranging from trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, to digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, people-to-people ties, as well as to set the path for future engagement for mutual benefit.

Briefing the media yesterday, on the upcoming visit, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, P Kumaran, said the visit comes within 1.5 years of the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the state visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister in August 2024. He added that this reflects India’s strong commitment to relations with Malaysia. Secretary (East) said the visit will also provide an opportunity to enhance engagement with the ASEAN region. He said, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with leading Malaysian CEOs from key sectors. Mr Kumaran said, Malaysia is India’s third largest trading partner in ASEAN, with bilateral trade of around 20 billion dollars.