India successfully test-fires Agni-III intermediate-range ballistic missile from Integrated Test Range in Odisha

AMN

India Friday successfully test-fired the Agni-III intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha. The launch was conducted under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command as part of a routine training exercise to validate the operational and technical preparedness of the missile system.

Defence officials confirmed that the test met all mission objectives and all parameters were successfully validated. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Agni-Three is a two-stage, solid-fuelled ballistic missile with a strike range exceeding three thousand kilometres. The missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

A key component of India’s credible minimum deterrence strategy, the Agni-III has been inducted into the Strategic Forces Command since 2011. The successful test underscores India’s continued focus on strengthening its strategic deterrence and maintaining high levels of operational readiness.