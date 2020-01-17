FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2020 04:14:12      انڈین آواز
Ad

Kashmir is India’s internal matter:Russia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev said that Kashmir is India’s internal matter, belonging to its constitutional space.

Talking to media in New Delhi while speaking on Russia’s position on the closed-door meeting on Kashmir, called by China, in United Nations Security Council-UNSC he said as far as the discussions within UNSC is concerned, Moscow has never been in favour of bringing this issue into the United Nations agenda.

On Kashmir being raised at UNSC Russian Ambassador said our position is that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. He said it should be resolved bilaterally in line with Shimla agreement and Lahore declaration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India; Maharashtra’s kids share centre-stage with Haryana shooters and Andaman cyclists

AMN / Guwahati, Defending champions Maharashtra continued to rule the Khelo India Youth Games, adding five ...

MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was today dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's list of centrally-cont ...

Badminton: PV Sindhu crashes out of Indonesia Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu suffered a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in a close ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!