Kashmir is India’s internal matter:Russia

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev said that Kashmir is India’s internal matter, belonging to its constitutional space.

Talking to media in New Delhi while speaking on Russia’s position on the closed-door meeting on Kashmir, called by China, in United Nations Security Council-UNSC he said as far as the discussions within UNSC is concerned, Moscow has never been in favour of bringing this issue into the United Nations agenda.

On Kashmir being raised at UNSC Russian Ambassador said our position is that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. He said it should be resolved bilaterally in line with Shimla agreement and Lahore declaration.